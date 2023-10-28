8816_Diwali_2022-Landing_Pg_Banner-16x9-3840x2160.jpg
This October and November, South Asian communities all over Australia will get to enjoy many cultural events.
Copy of Diwali_2024_SocialTiles_169 (1).png

Celebrate Diwali with SBS

SBS announces new destination channel for Australia’s South Asian community
Diwali celebrations and other festivals of light around Australia in 2023
Festival of flavour: Kishwar Chowdhury presents four dishes to make Diwali even more delicious

Across the SBS Network

diya lamps lit during diwali celebration with flowers and sweets in background

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

Cross culture Thumbnail clean.png

'A celebration of life': Why Diwali is special for so many communities

A line of women in red dresses and sashes

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

Oil lamps called diyo lit during Lakshmi Puja, Festival of Lights (Kathmandu, Nepal)

Everything you need to know about Tihar, Nepal's five-day festival

Diwali Coins.jpg

From gold coins to ‘gulabaroons’: Diwali sparks shift in Australia’s gift industry

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Illuminated Candles

What Diwali celebrations mean to me as a psychologist

Sikh boy standing with a gift on the occasion of Diwali and his friends sitting behind

SBS Punjabi's Diwali Photo & Video Competition: Send us your entries and WIN!!!

Diwali Videos

Explainer: What is Diwali?

Happy Diwali from SBS

My Diwali Story

Chef Sandeep’s Diwali recipe: Modur Puri & Kahwa

Celebrate Diwali in your language

BanglaGujaratiHindiMalayalamNepaliPunjabiTamilTelugu
“বাঙালি হিন্দুরা ঘরে ঘরে লক্ষ্মীপূজা করে থাকে”

ভিক্টোরিয়ার জিলং-এ বাংলাভাষীদের দুর্গাপূজা অনুষ্ঠিত

মেলবোর্নের ডেরিমুটে দু’দিন ব্যাপী আয়োজিত হলো দুর্গাপুজা

বাংলাদেশে কেমন হচ্ছে এবারের দুর্গাপুজা?

Upcoming Events

Saturday, 28 October 2023
🕠 5:30 PM onwards
🪔 Ballarat Diwali 2023 - The Festival of Lights by Ballarat Indian Association Inc.
📍Caro Convention Centre (Founders Theatre), Chancellor Drive, Mount Helen, Ballarat, VIC.

Sunday, 29 October 2023
🕚 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
🙏🏼 Dussehra*
📍 Sri Durga Temple, 705-715 Neale Rd, Deanside, Melbourne, VIC.
Sunday, 29 October 2023
🕛 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
🪔 Deepavali Festival 2023 - Festival of Lights by Council of Indian Australians*
📍Castle Hill Showground, Sydney, NSW.


Friday, 3 November 2023
🕚 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
🪔 Diwali 2023 - Festival of lights by The Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland
📍 King George's Square, Brisbane, QLD.
Saturday, 4 November 2023
🕚 11:00 AM PM to 9:00 PM
🪔 Diwali at Fed Square by Celebrate India Inc*,
📍Federation Square, Melbourne, VIC



Saturday, 4 November 2023
🕐 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
🪔 Hume Diwali Mela 2023 by Hume Diwali Mela Inc & Multicultural Festival Group*
📍ANZAC Park, Craigieburn, Melbourne, VIC.

Find more events

Food and Diwali

Tandoori cauliflower

Whole roasted tandoori cauliflower

Chinese potli samosas

Seeni sambol

Seeni sambol buns

Milk barfi

Diwali on SBS On Demand

Jersey

Ayodhi

Jab We Met

Chegu

Celebrate Diwali with Colours of Cricket

Colours of Cricket podcast artwork

Colours of Cricket

Podcast

