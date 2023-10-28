Upcoming Events
Saturday, 28 October 2023
🕠 5:30 PM onwards
🪔 Ballarat Diwali 2023 - The Festival of Lights by Ballarat Indian Association Inc.
📍Caro Convention Centre (Founders Theatre), Chancellor Drive, Mount Helen, Ballarat, VIC.
Sunday, 29 October 2023
🕚 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
🙏🏼 Dussehra*
📍 Sri Durga Temple, 705-715 Neale Rd, Deanside, Melbourne, VIC.
Sunday, 29 October 2023
🕛 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
🪔 Deepavali Festival 2023 - Festival of Lights by Council of Indian Australians*
📍Castle Hill Showground, Sydney, NSW.
Friday, 3 November 2023
🕚 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
🪔 Diwali 2023 - Festival of lights by The Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland
📍 King George's Square, Brisbane, QLD.
Saturday, 4 November 2023
🕚 11:00 AM PM to 9:00 PM
🪔 Diwali at Fed Square by Celebrate India Inc*,
📍Federation Square, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, 4 November 2023
🕐 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
🪔 Hume Diwali Mela 2023 by Hume Diwali Mela Inc & Multicultural Festival Group*
📍ANZAC Park, Craigieburn, Melbourne, VIC.
