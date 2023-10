Kishwar Chowdhury interviews with Sweet India and presents Mishti Doi recipe

Published 27 October 2023, 12:49 am

Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights and Sweets. Renowned chef Kishwar Chowdhury has chosen four fun and easy-to-follow dishes to share with audiences as part of Diwali festival. In this episode, Kishwar is heading into Sweet India to meet Gautam, who's keeping the tradition of Indian sweet making alive and thriving in Australia.