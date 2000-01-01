8062_LSR_Radio_Homepage_Header_1010x455.jpg
SBS Language Services Review
Welcome to the SBS Language Services Review website.

What is the Language Services Review? 

The Language Services Review is a process undertaken by SBS to examine our language offering and ensure our services reflect and meet the needs of Australia’s rapidly changing and increasingly diverse society. 

The Review occurs every five years in line with the Australian Census and considers factors such as the public consultation feedback, Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census data, audience listening habits, migration to digital platforms, demographics and financial parameters.

Why does SBS review its language services?

As part of SBS’ commitment to continue evolving to meet the needs of contemporary Australia, SBS undertakes a regular review of its audio and language offering including radio, podcasting and other digital platforms to ensure it continues to reflect the needs of communities in Australia today.

Regularly updating the services enables SBS to better service the largest communities with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and offer services to emerging high-needs communities. 
Process & Timeline
Final Language Selection Criteria
FAQs
Media Releases
Easy English Guide

Knowing our audience has a diverse range of communication needs, we’ve translated key information on the Language Services Review into Easy English. This is simple everyday language, supported with images.
SBS Census Explorer

How much do you really know about your community in Australia? Learn more about where you live, the language you speak, and how the country is changing.

