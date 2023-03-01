Background

The Language Services Review is a detailed process that began with the Australian Census on Tuesday 10 August 2021 and contained the following stages:







5 October-26 November 2021



Public Consultation





SBS hosted a public consultation inviting audiences, communities, and stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft Language Selection Criteria.





10 May 2022



Final Language Selection Criteria published





SBS finalised the Language Selection Criteria (see below) prior to the release of the 2021 Census data. This ensured that our framework was not influenced by the Census results.





28 June 2022



Australian Census 2021 first data released





The Census data provided a rich snapshot of the nation and was used with the final Language Selection Criteria to determine which languages form part of SBS’s audio and language offering.





The way in which those services will be delivered is determined by SBS, taking into consideration audience listening habits, migration to digital platforms, changing demographics and financial parameters.





1 March 2023



Updates to SBS language services announced





SBS will continue to serve over 60 diverse languages, including growing the prominence of First Nation voices and responding to the high growth of migration from South Asia. Click here to view full results







Language Selection Criteria

The Language Selection Criteria is a set of guidelines that are applied to the Australian Census 2021 data to determine which languages are part of SBS’s audio and language offering including radio, podcasting and other digital platforms.





The Selection Criteria aims to balance the needs of all language communities – established, emerging, large and small – and in turn ensure relevance of SBS Language Services to contemporary Australia.









Large Languages Criteria: population of approximately 25,000* or greater.



High Needs Languages Criteria: (a minimum of 15 languages subject to SBS funding)



Threshold requirement – population must be greater than 1,000*

English language proficiency (weight = 45%)

Recentness of arrival (weight = 30%)

Ageing (weight = 15%)

Household resources (weight = 10%) SBS may also include a sizeable ethnic community if its needs are significant but not adequately captured in the Large Language or High Needs Selection Criteria. Factors which SBS may take into account include:



Discrimination/Vilification: where a group is subject to frequent discrimination or vilification in Australia based on race, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin.

Immediate need: a significant increase in the population of a language group through Australia’s Humanitarian Program.

Access to quality in-language media sources. SBS will take into account the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Australian community.



SBS will take into account language services provided by all parts of the organisation.



* Population size based on 2021 Census data – Main language other than English used at home.





