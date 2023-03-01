Background

The Language Services Review is a detailed process that began with the Australian Census on Tuesday 10 August 2021 and contained the following stages:
5 October-26 November 2021
Public Consultation
SBS hosted a public consultation inviting audiences, communities, and stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft Language Selection Criteria.
10 May 2022
Final Language Selection Criteria published
SBS finalised the Language Selection Criteria (see below) prior to the release of the 2021 Census data. This ensured that our framework was not influenced by the Census results.
28 June 2022
Australian Census 2021 first data released
The Census data provided a rich snapshot of the nation and was used with the final Language Selection Criteria to determine which languages form part of SBS’s audio and language offering.
The way in which those services will be delivered is determined by SBS, taking into consideration audience listening habits, migration to digital platforms, changing demographics and financial parameters.
1 March 2023
Updates to SBS language services announced
SBS will continue to serve over 60 diverse languages, including growing the prominence of First Nation voices and responding to the high growth of migration from South Asia.
Language Selection Criteria
The Language Selection Criteria is a set of guidelines that are applied to the Australian Census 2021 data to determine which languages are part of SBS’s audio and language offering including radio, podcasting and other digital platforms.
The Selection Criteria aims to balance the needs of all language communities – established, emerging, large and small – and in turn ensure relevance of SBS Language Services to contemporary Australia.
Large Languages Criteria: population of approximately 25,000* or greater.
High Needs Languages Criteria: (a minimum of 15 languages subject to SBS funding)
SBS will take into account language services provided by all parts of the organisation.
* Population size based on 2021 Census data – Main language other than English used at home.
The final Selection Criteria and Census 2021 data determine which languages are serviced by SBS. Subject to funding, SBS will determine when and how the language services will be delivered – e.g. via AM/FM, digital radio, digital television, online and/or podcast.
