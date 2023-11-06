Bandi Chhor Diwas explained: How do Australia's 210,000 Sikhs celebrate the festival?

Taking place on 12 November this year, Diwali is the biggest celebration on the Indian sub-continental calendar, observed by various communities as per their cultural and historical practices.





On this day, the Sikh faith celebrates Bandi Chhor Diwas, another festival of light whose name translates to the “Day of Liberation” in English.





Sikhs globally light oil lamps, decorate homes, share sweets and participate in special gatherings in large numbers at the nearest gurdwara (Sikh temple).



Decorations for Bandi Chhor Diwas at a Sikh place of worship (gurdwara) in Melbourne.

Historical significance

Bandi Chhor Diwas is a historically and culturally important event in Sikhism.





This day is celebrated by millions of Sikhs globally and signifies the triumph of freedom over oppression.





According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Sikh demographic in Australia has almost tripled from just over 72,000 as per the 2011 census to 210,000 in the 2021 census.





Speaking with SBS Punjabi, Sikh Priest (Giani) Iqbal Singh discussed the historical context of Bandi Chhor Diwas.





He said the Sikh religion follows the teachings of 10 gurus (teachers), from the founder of the faith, Guru Nanak Dev, through to Guru Gobind Singh.





Mr Singh explained how Guru Hargobind ji, the sixth Sikh guru, was incarcerated by Emperor Jahangir in the 17th century, alongside 52 other princes in the Gwalior Fort.





“The Emperor agreed to release Guru Hargobind alone. But, the Guru advocated for releasing the 52 imprisoned princes alongside himself,” said Mr Singh.



Guru Hargobind ji advocated for human rights and to ‘live and let live’ in a dictatorial regime. He practised humanitarian values and promoted them as a significant part of Sikhism. Iqbal Singh

Upon his release from the Gwalior Fort, Guru Hargobind was warmly welcomed and celebrated by the people of Amritsar with traditional lights and candles as a means to express their happiness, shared Mr Singh.



Bandi Chhor Diwas celebrations 2022, Sydney.

A social and cultural celebration

Sikhs worldwide celebrate this day enthusiastically, offering prayers, participating in processions, and lighting oil lamps.





Gurinder Kaur, who is the president of Whittlesea Interfaith Network, shared how Sikhs around the world celebrate Bandi Chhor Diwas.



Putting up lighting, sharing sweets with relatives and attending gurdwara gatherings are common celebrations. Gurinder Kaur

According to Ms Kaur, until recently Indian sweets were hard to find as there weren’t many Indian sweet shops in Australia.





However, over the last 10 years, there have been many changes, and now everything from Punjab is also available in Australia, said Ms Kaur.



A Sikh boy lights candles near the sacred pond at the Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival in Amritsar, India. Source: AAP, EPA / AAP / EPA / Raminder Pal Singh Sikhs come together in large numbers on the day of Diwali to join special kirtan (hymn singing) programs and light traditional candles at gurdwaras.





Ms Kaur added that Diwali is a diverse celebration.





“Different communities have various backgrounds on the celebration of Diwali, where there is a shared happiness across Hindu, Jain, Bengali, Sikh and other communities,” Ms Kaur said.



