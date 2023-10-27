Festival of flavour: Kishwar Chowdhury presents four dishes to make Diwali even more delicious

Key Points Diwali is celebrated by many South Asian communities under different names.

Chef Kishwar Chowdhury has chosen four dishes to share.

Ms Chowdhury competed in season 13 of 'MasterChef Australia'.

Diwali, one of the major festivals of the Indian subcontinent, is observed by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists worldwide, with food playing a central role.





It is celebrated by many South Asian communities under different names, such as Deepavali, Tihar, Bandi Chhor Divas, Swanti and Sohrai, among others.





Celebrating Diwali often involves a significant tradition: visiting friends and family to relish a delightful festive meal. The festival embodies the spirit of joy, indulgence and extravagance.





Well-acquainted with this custom due to her South Asian heritage, Melbourne-based chef Kishwar Chowdhury - a former 'MasterChef Australia' contestant - brings her expert interpretations of delectable Indian and other savoury delicacies to the Diwali table.



Diwali-inspired grazing platters. Credit: Chowdhury Kishwar Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ms Chowdhury says, "Growing up (in the) diaspora, I have been exposed to different cultures and the way we now celebrate Diwali among various communities in Australia is an exciting story to tell."





"Over the years, the celebrations have become (bigger) and Diwali has become central in mainstream Australian culture, showcasing the strength of the ever-growing South Asian (communities)."





As the host of the SBS Food Diwali series, Ms Chowdhury showcases four special recipes, each representing a distinct region of the communities celebrating Diwali, and offering a glimpse into the diverse celebrations of this festival.





Explore the videos and recipes to embark on a culinary journey through Diwali's flavours and traditions.



Mishti Doi: Dessert from Bengal

Mishti is a general term for a broad range of confections with origins in the Bengal region of the Indian subcontinent.





Over time, their popularity has transcended Bengal, becoming an integral part of South Asia's culinary space.





Today, India and Bangladesh are dotted with sweet shops that craft an array of mishti varieties.





Also referred to as mithai , these sweets commonly feature processed dairy elements such as condensed milk, yoghurt or cheese curds, combined with sugar and diverse flavourings.

