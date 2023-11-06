Diwali's timeless traditions illuminate hearts across generations and continents

Published 6 November 2023, 1:00 am

Millions of Indian immigrants have brought their cultural customs to other parts of the world, with Diwali traditions persisting across generations. The Festival of Lights, which carries different meanings and names depending on the region and religious beliefs, is increasingly evolving into a worldwide celebration. How have the Diwali celebrations changed over the years? Next generation Indian Australians share how they are keeping Diwali traditions alive in Australia.