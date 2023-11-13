serves
Ingredients
Pani puri
- 2 cans chickpeas, drained
- 2 large potatoes, cut into 3cm cubes and boiled
- 1 birdseye chilli, finely sliced (optional)
- 1⁄2 bunch mint, chopped
- 1⁄2 bunch coriander, chopped
- 12 pani puri shells (see Notes)
Dressing
- 6 tbsp tamarind puree/paste
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- 1⁄2 lemon, juice only
- 150 ml water
- Salt, to taste
Chilling/freezing time: 1 hour
Instructions
- Toss chickpeas, potato, chopped herbs and chilli into a medium bowl.
- In a separate bowl or jug, mix the dressing ingredients thoroughly.
- Pour half over the chickpea mixture in and continue to stir.
- Top the other half of the dressing with iced water, season and add more herbs. Leave in the fridge till ready to serve.
- Make a small hole in the pani puri shell with your thumb or the back of a teaspoon.
- Layer spoonfuls of chickpea filling and dressing into pani puri shells.
Notes
- All elements can be pre-made and set aside. Assemble when ready to eat so your stuffed pani puris don't get soggy.
- Pani puri shells can be found in Indian or South Asian grocery stores. They come pre-cooked and are crisp, hollow fried balls or in a pre-packed flat like a pappadum, which turn into perfect round balls when deep-fried. Either option works great here.
Photography by Christopher Tran. Styling by Kishwar Chowdhury. Food preparation by Kishwar Chowdhury.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.