The Manus Island offshore immigration detention centre is due to close on Tuesday after a chequered history dating back to 2001.

THE HISTORY OF THE MANUS ISLAND DETENTION CENTRE

2001: Offshore immigration detention centre established on Manus Island as part of the Howard government's Pacific Solution.

2008: Rudd government closes Manus and Nauru detention centres.

November 2012: Gillard government reopens Manus and Nauru centres following a surge in asylum seeker boat arrivals.

July 2013: Rudd government declares Australia will never again accept asylum seekers arriving via boat, sending them instead to PNG for processing and possible resettlement.

February 2014: Protests from asylum seekers lead to violent riots at Manus centre, with PNG police and locals reportedly attacking detainees, with Iranian asylum seeker Reza Berati killed and 62 asylum seekers injured.

September 2014 : Iranian asylum seeker Hamid Khazaei, 24, dies in a Brisbane hospital after a cut to his foot becomes infected at Manus and he does not receive medical attention in time.

January 2015: 300 asylum seekers on Manus embark on hunger strikes and self-mutilation.

July 2015: Media reports a spate of violent crimes at Manus, including the alleged murder of a centre security guard, a machete attack and a gang rape by Australian guards.

February 2016: A class action involving 600 asylum seekers is launched in PNG's Supreme Court to challenge the legality of the Manus centre.

April 2016: PNG Supreme Court finds Manus centre to be illegal and unconstitutional, with PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill confirming the detention centre will be shut down.

December 2016: Sudanese refugee Faysal Ishal Ahmed dies after suffering months of blackouts, falls and seizures.

April 2017: Nine people injured during a Good Friday shooting, after PNG military personnel opened fire on the Manus Island centre

May 2017: Papua New Guinea immigration officials confirm the centre will close on October 31.

June 2017: The Australian government settles a class action, paying $70 million to more than 2000 detainees, but denies any liability.

August 2017: Iranian asylum seeker Hamed Shamshiripour takes his own life.

September 2017: Twenty-five men leave PNG for the United States under a refugee resettlement deal, with more expected to follow.

October 2017: A Sri Lankan refugee dies in Lorengau hospital.

October 2017: More than 600 detainees refuse to leave the Manus Island offshore detention centre, fearing for their safety in Lorengau.