One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says she's not eligible for British citizenship. (AAP)

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has denied she is a dual citizen but says she has not checked with Britain's Home Office.

Responding to rising speculation she was British, Senator Hanson says both her parents were born in Australia although she did have English grandparents on one side of her family.

"I can assure everyone I am not eligible for British citizenship," she said in Gladstone during a regional blitz in the Queensland election campaign.

Senator Hanson reportedly told Woman's Day magazine in February 2010 she was relocating to Britain where she could hold dual citizenship.

When asked by a journalist on Tuesday whether she had checked her eligibility with the British Home Office she said: "Honey you know what, I'll leave it up to you to do it on my behalf."

"I have nothing to answer to, I clear section 44 of the Australian constitution.

"I know what the laws are in England."

Last month the High Court ruled five federal politicians, including deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, held dual citizenship and were therefore ineligible to remain in parliament.

Liberal backbencher John Alexander was this week caught up in the scandal after it was revealed he may hold British citizenship by descent.

Senator Hanson said she supported Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's call for all parliamentarians to prove they were not dual citizens.

"I'm quite happy to present my paperwork of what's required," she said.