The NFL is investigating an allegation that Jameis Winston groped a female Uber driver in 2016, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has denied the allegation on his social media accounts.

The Buccaneers acknowledged the allegation on Friday and released a statement saying they are in the "process of obtaining further information regarding today's media report. We take these matters seriously and are fully supportive of the investigation that is being conducted by the NFL."

The NFL also released a statement saying that it has reached out to Uber to request more information.

The Uber driver told BuzzFeed News the incident stems from a 2am ride after a party in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 13, 2016. The driver said Winston was the only passenger, and that he sat in the front seat and was yelling homophobic slurs at pedestrians. She said he then asked the driver to stop for food, and while waiting in a drive-thru, reached over and placed his hand on her crotch.

A representative for Winston, Russ Spielman, issued a statement denying the allegations. He said the only reason Winston's name is attached to the allegation is because his Uber account was used to call the ride.

Winston reiterated his denial in postings on Twitter and Instagram on Friday.