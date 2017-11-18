West Australian golfer Jason Scrivener holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the NSW Open at Twin Creeks in Sydney.

Jason Scrivener, who usually plies his trade in Europe, is poised to break through in the outer suburbs of Sydney for his first professional win as he takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the NSW Open at Twin Creeks.

Scrivener played the tidiest round of golf Saturday, light on mistakes and strong on birdies, for a six-under 66 to go with his opening rounds of 64 and 69 to be in the final group at 17-under-par.

Yet to win since turning professional, the 28-year-old gave no indication about what a potential breakthrough in his career this win might mean.

"If I keep doing it (contending), it's going to happen eventually. Whether it's tomorrow or somewhere down the line," he said.

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself right now.

"I'm not going to deny that I'm not thinking about it (a professional win), but I don't feel like I have anything to lose.

"I feel it will happen. I've put myself in that position enough, to know that I'm good enough."

Lucas Herbert (67) and Daniel Nesbit (68) both played commanding rounds in tricky winds on the Graham Marsh layout to be one shot back from Scrivener.

Herbert seized the lead through the front nine with six straight birdies from the second, but matched three more birdies with three bogeys on the more challenging back nine to finish at 16-under for the day.

Nesbit would be tonight's outright leader if not for a disappointing double bogey on 16, which is playing as one of the toughest holes on the course this week with a heavy downwind.

"It sucks to end the round like that," the 27-year-old Queenslander said.

"It (his approach to 16) came out a little hot and went over the green on the one hole you don't to be long.

"It was on the line I wanted, but it had way too much heat on it."

Other contenders include Ben Eccles, who flew under the radar all day to post his third round in the 60s, this time a 69 to be two back from the leaders and in outright fourth.

The leading amateur, Japan's Takumi Kanaya, is also there at 13-under, while crowd favourite Min Woo Lee (12-under), is still with a chance of lifting the silverware on Sunday.