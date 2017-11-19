Melbourne United and the Sydney Kings have both had horror weekends in the NBL.

Melbourne United's NBL championship hopes have taken a massive hit following a horror 32-point loss at home to the red-hot Perth Wildcats.

With the league pausing for the World Cup qualifier window next week, there will be plenty of soul-searching at United after their high-octane offence fell apart under relentless pressure from the defending champions.

"We had a chance today coming in to show where we sit in this league," coach Dean Vickerman said on Sunday after the 91-59 loss.

"Right now, we've showed we are nowhere near a New Zealand or a Perth and we are somewhere just in the middle of the pack."

Frustrated by his talented side's inconsistency, Vickerman singled out his starting five after being completely outgunned and hinted at changes in order to find a winning combination.

"I think they're talented enough if they all want to commit to what we're trying to do to beat teams in this league," he said.

"But if we are down on effort and down on selfish plays, we're not going to beat anyone."

After back-to-back losses to top-ranked New Zealand last round, the Wildcats completed a successful east coast road trip with the United result complementing Friday's 90-85 win over the Bullets.

The new-look Sydney Kings face a near-impossible task of qualifying for the playoffs after back-to-back defeats extended their losing sequence to five matches.

The addition of last season's MVP Jerome Randle could not reverse Sydney's fortunes with losses to Illawarra and Adelaide leaving the beleaguered club anchored to the bottom of the ladder with two wins from 11 games.

Although pleased with the addition of Randle and centre Jerome Tyler, Sydney coach Andrew Gaze conceded the pressure was on to get everybody up to speed with team systems as quickly as possible, especially at the defensive end.

"We won't make progress if we have to score over 110 points to win a game of basketball," Gaze said after Saturday night's 108-93 defeat at the hands of the 36ers.

"Until such a time as we can defend and be confident about our defence, it puts enormous pressure on your offence."

After giving up a 16-point three-quarter time lead against the Hawks on Thursday night, the Kings scored the first eight points against the 36ers but the home side quickly drew level and gradually pulled away to end their own three-match losing slide.

Two nights earlier, Sydney held the Hawks to 31 first-half points and built a 19-point lead before faltering in the final term and missing seven free throws in the extra period as Illawarra swept home for the 97-93 win.

The win saw Illawarra temporarily climb above Adelaide into the top four but the Taipans ended the Hawk's four-match winning run with an emphatic 87-66 victory in Cairns on Saturday night.

Brisbane looked poised to cause a huge boilover in New Zealand on Sunday as they took a nine-point lead in the third quarter against the league-leading Breakers.

But the home side reeled off 11 unanswered points to set up a 90-82 victory and extend their winning streak to nine games.