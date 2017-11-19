Former UFC world heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has moved closer to getting another title shot with a unanimous points win over Marcin Tybura in Sydney.

Second-ranked Werdum, 40, controlled the five-round bout against his eighth-rated 32-year-old opponent at Qudos Bank Arena, winning 50-45 on two judges cards and 49-46 on the third.

In the co-main event, late replacement and UFC debutante Jessica-Rose Clark caused a minor upset, scoring a split decision points win over fellow Australian Bec Rawlings.