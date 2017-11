The NT has the highest proportion of adults getting sunburnt on the weekend, while research shows the number of people wearing protective clothing has dropped.

Weekend Adult Sunburn Rate by State/Territory in 2016-17

NSW - 17 % (881,000 people)

VIC - 16% (671,000 people)

QLD - 16% (518,000 people)

SA - 17% (194,000 people)

WA - 15% (216,000 people)

TAS - 21% (71,000 people)

NT - 25% (43,000 people)

ACT 19% (53,000 people)

Weekend Sun Protection Behaviour

- 49 per cent wear a hat, cap or visor, down from 44 per cent last survey

- 42 per cent wear sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), up from 37 per cent

- 17 per cent wear 3/4 length or long-sleeved top, down from 19 per cent

- 36 per cent wear 3/4 length or long leg cover, down from 39 per cent

- 61 per cent wear sunglasses, remains steady

- 26 per cent seek shade, down from 28 per cent

(Source: Cancer Council National Sun Protection Survey 2016-17)