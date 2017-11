Fremantle goalsneak Hayden Ballantyne was plagued by hamstring issues last year, but he hopes pilates will help him avoid a repeat in 2018.

Ballantyne missed the first 13 rounds last season because of two hamstring injuries, but he hopes the pilates will help increase his flexibility and reduce the chances of being re-injured.

The 30-year-old is on a one-year contract that covers the 2018 season, and he can ill afford another serious injury if he wants to play on in 2019.