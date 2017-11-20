South Australia are uncertain if paceman Chadd Sayers will be released from national duties. (AAP)

South Australia have yet to be told if Chadd Sayers will be released from Australia's Ashes squad in time for the Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania.

South Australia are uncertain if paceman Chadd Sayers will be released from national duties to play in a Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania.

Sayers is with the Australian squad in Brisbane ahead of the first Ashes Test against England starting Thursday - the same day SA's Shield game commences against the Tigers.

Sayers is expected to be overlooked for Test selection but the Redbacks are yet to be told if he will be released in order to play the Shield game.

"No idea," Redbacks opener Jake Weatherald told reporters on Monday.

"Hopefully he gets picked in the first Test match. You would rather him play Test cricket than Shield cricket."

Tasmanian quick Jackson Bird is in the same scenario as Sayers - in the Test squad but unlikely to play against England.

Both states will await a Cricket Australia edict on the fast bowlers ahead of what looms as a vital Shield game for struggling Tasmania.

The Tigers are last with two losses and a draw but Weatherald said the third-placed Redbacks would be wary of Tasmania's batting strength in the Adelaide Oval encounter.

"(Alex) Doolan is coming off a very good score, they have got some other very good players in (George) Bailey and (Jordan) Silk," Weatherald said.

"They're a very dangerous team but we have got a very good bowling attack so it should be a good game."

Weatherald posted twin tons in SA's win against Western Australia last-start - adding to his two centuries in the domestic one-day tournament.

"A lot of things have been going my way, a bit of luck as well, so hopefully it can keep going that way for the rest of the season," he said.