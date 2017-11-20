The NASCAR family have gathered to give retiring driver Dale Earnhardt Jr a fond farewell after 18 full seasons.

Drivers, crew chiefs and executives at NASCAR have given Dale Earnhardt Jr a lengthy standing ovation during the pre-race meeting as he prepares to make his final Cup start in the season finale in Florida.

Earnhardt, 43, will retire om Sunday, ending a career that saw him emerge as NASCAR's most popular driver over 18 full seasons.

NASCAR showed a tribute video that included actor Adam Sadler, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, actor Justin Hartley, retired NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, actor/director Mark Wahlberg, country music singer Brad Paisley, several active drivers and some of his current and former team members as well as team owner Rick Hendrick.

After it ended, the entire room stood and clapped for Earnhardt. He stood up briefly and quickly sat back down.

Earnhardt also will lead a ceremonial pace lap before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earlier Earnhardt tweeted to his 2.3 million followers that he woke up on Sunday at 6am, ate a sandwich and went back to bed. He was "up for good" at 9.30, a little more than six hours before the season finale.

So Earnhardt had plenty of time to read the thousands of replies, most of them wishing him good luck.

Danica Patrick tweeted to Earnhardt: "No one will ever forget you. Ever. I know I will always be grateful for your help getting me into nascar."

Earnhardt is retiring from full-time racing but plans to drive in a few second-tier Xfinity Series events in 2018.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr are the four championship contenders. The highest finisher of the finalists will claim the Monster Cup Series title.

Denny Hamlin starts on the pole in the finale, with Truex second, Busch third, Keselowski fifth and Harvick ninth.