Annastacia Palaszczuk says she'll be back at work as premier on Monday, adding she is confident Labor has the numbers to form a majority government in Queensland.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she'll be back at her desk on Monday, confident Labor will be able to govern in its own right.

"I am confident of a Labor majority," she told reporters at a park in her electorate of Inala on Sunday.

She said the final results were still to be declared by the Queensland electoral commission.

But she and Labor officials were confident the party would get at least 47 of the 93 seats needed to govern.

Currently Labor is on 42, with ABC election analyst Antony Green predicting they will win 47 while the LNP will have about 40.

Around six MPs will make up the cross bench, including Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth from Katter's Australian Party. The rest are likely to be made up from One Nation, the Greens and an independent.

Ms Palaszczuk said her team would be back at work on Monday, but the new ministry line up would wait until all seats were determined.

She has flagged spending more time out of the southeast region, after a campaign that saw here in and out of many regional seats.

"I think we need a new level of engagement as well. I will be talking to my colleagues about how we can better talk to Queenslanders about the things that we do and the things that matter to them."

She has made history by becoming the first woman to win a second election in Australia.

Earlier the renowned ABC election analyst Antony Green predicted the ALP will finish with 48 seats - one more than the magic number of 47 - to gain a majority government.

Mr Green said the Liberal National Party will claim 39 and the Katter's Australian Party two, while MPs from One Nation, the Greens and an independent will also sit on the crossbench.

"It looks like the Palaszczuk government is certainly returned, they have 44 definite seats," he said on Sunday.

"There are two others they are likely to get, which will get them to 46; our projection is they will get two more and get to 48."

Mr Green says even if Labor falls short of 47 seats, they will still form government with the help of the Katters or an independent like Labor-aligned Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

"Even if (Ms Palaszczuk) falls one seat short, she can lead it to government; it is likely that at least some of the crossbench would vote in their favour."