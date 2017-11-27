13-year-old Australian Isabella Clarke has finished third in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Tbilisi, Georgia (AAP)

A 13-year-old Melbourne girl has blown away crowds at the Junior Eurovision contest in Georgia to take out third place.

The 13-year-old performed her power pop-anthem Speak Up, at the Tbilisi Sports Palace on Sunday local time, walking away with Australia's highest-ever place in the junior leg of the competition.

"We congratulate Isabella on her extraordinary achievement ... up against some amazing competitors, she delivered a spectacular performance," head of ABC children's television Michael Carrington said in a statement on Monday.