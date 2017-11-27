Melbourne teenager Isabella Clarke has blown away crowds at the Junior Eurovision event in Georgia to take out third place in the international song contest.
The 13-year-old performed her power pop-anthem Speak Up, at the Tbilisi Sports Palace on Sunday local time, walking away with Australia's highest-ever place in the junior leg of the competition.
"We congratulate Isabella on her extraordinary achievement ... up against some amazing competitors, she delivered a spectacular performance," head of ABC children's television Michael Carrington said in a statement on Monday.
