  • 13-year-old Australian Isabella Clarke has finished third in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Tbilisi, Georgia (AAP)
A 13-year-old Melbourne girl has blown away crowds at the Junior Eurovision contest in Georgia to take out third place.
AAP - SBS Wires
49 MINS AGO  UPDATED 37 MINS AGO

Melbourne teenager Isabella Clarke has blown away crowds at the Junior Eurovision event in Georgia to take out third place in the international song contest.

The 13-year-old performed her power pop-anthem Speak Up, at the Tbilisi Sports Palace on Sunday local time, walking away with Australia's highest-ever place in the junior leg of the competition.

"We congratulate Isabella on her extraordinary achievement ... up against some amazing competitors, she delivered a spectacular performance," head of ABC children's television Michael Carrington said in a statement on Monday.

