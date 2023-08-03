Can't find a recipe?

Hello, we hope you're enjoying our new-look website. It's got a clean and crisp look, larger images, and easy-to-watch videos that stream right from the recipe or article.





How do I find a recipe?

If you know what you're looking for, or just want to browse recipes for a specific dish, please use the global search bar up the top right of the page. This will bring up results based on the page you're currently browsing on. So, if you're already on sbs.com.au/food your search results will only appear from the Food website. If you click it and type in a search term with another page open like News, Audio or Sport it will bring up results from those sections.







Say you want a recipe for chocolate cake, you'd type in:



Hit enter and you should see results like this:



Try Gabriel Gate's most popular chocolate cake recipe My most popular chocolate cake

For mobile view, it should look like this:



How do I look for recipes from The Cook Up?

If you're searching for a specific recipe from The Cook Up, try typing the title in the search bar using the instructions above. If you don't know the name but want to browse by season, try browsing via our episode guides.





On the program page here, scroll down until you see this:



Here they will be sorted by season, with a description of each episode they appeared in.





How do I print a recipe?

Our print function will be rolled out very very soon! We appreciate your patience.



