ሞሮኮ ሁለተኛ አፍሪካዊት አገር ሆና ለዓለም ዋንጫ ጥሎ ማለፍ ውድድር አለፈች

የሞሮኮ ብሔራዊ ቡድን ኳታር አል ቱማማ ስታዲየም በተካሔደው ግጣሚያ ካናዳን 2 ለ 1 በመርታት ለጥሎ ማለፍ ውድድር አልፋለች።
ግቦቹን ያስቆጠሩት ሐኪም ዘይክ እና ዩሱፍ ኢን - ነስሪ ናቸው።
ሞሮኮ በዓለም ዋንጫ እግር ኳስ ታሪኳ ከ1986 ወዲህ ለጥሎ ማለፍ ስትበቃ ይህ ሁለተኛ ጊዜዋ ነው።
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
በሌላም በኩል ጃፓን ስፔይንን 2 ለ 1 አሸንፋ ለጥሎ ማለፍ በቅታለች።
በዘንድሮው የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ በለስ ያልቀናው የጀርመን ቡድን በኮስታ ሪካ 4 ለ 2 ተረትቶ ከዓለም ዋንጫ ለመሰናበት ግድ ተሰኝቷል።
(l-r) Ko Itakura of Japan, Ritsu Doan of Japan, Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International stadium on December 1, 2022 in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar . Credit: MAURICE OF STONE ANP via Getty Images)
ለጥሎ ማለፍ ያለፉ ቡድናት የግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ
Kai Havertz of Germany looks dejected during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
ኔዘርላንድስ እና ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 4 / ሕዳር 25) 2:00 am [AEDT]
አውስትራሊያና እና አርጀንቲና (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 4 / ሕዳር 25) 6:00 am [AEDT]
ፈረንሳይ እና ፖላንድ (ሰኞ ዲሴምበር 5 / ሕዳር 26) 2:00 am [AEDT]
እንግሊዝ እና ሴኔጋል (ሰኞ ዲሴምበር 5 / ሕዳር 26) 6:00 am [AEDT]
ጃፓን እና ክሮኤሽያ (ማክሰኞ ዲሴምበር 6 / ሕዳር 27) 2:00 am [AEDT]
ሞሮኮ እና ስፔይን (ረቡዕ ዲሴምበር 7 / ሕዳር 28) 2:00 am [AEDT]