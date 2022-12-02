ሞሮኮ ሁለተኛ አፍሪካዊት አገር ሆና ለዓለም ዋንጫ ጥሎ ማለፍ ውድድር አለፈች

ጀርመን ከፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ ተሰናበተች።

Morroco.jpg

Morocco fans celebrate in Souq Waqif after getting through to the Round of 16 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

የሞሮኮ ብሔራዊ ቡድን ኳታር አል ቱማማ ስታዲየም በተካሔደው ግጣሚያ ካናዳን 2 ለ 1 በመርታት ለጥሎ ማለፍ ውድድር አልፋለች።

ግቦቹን ያስቆጠሩት ሐኪም ዘይክ እና ዩሱፍ ኢን - ነስሪ ናቸው።
Hakim.jpg
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
ሞሮኮ በዓለም ዋንጫ እግር ኳስ ታሪኳ ከ1986 ወዲህ ለጥሎ ማለፍ ስትበቃ ይህ ሁለተኛ ጊዜዋ ነው።

በሌላም በኩል ጃፓን ስፔይንን 2 ለ 1 አሸንፋ ለጥሎ ማለፍ በቅታለች።
Japan.jpg
(l-r) Ko Itakura of Japan, Ritsu Doan of Japan, Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International stadium on December 1, 2022 in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar . Credit: MAURICE OF STONE ANP via Getty Images)
በዘንድሮው የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ በለስ ያልቀናው የጀርመን ቡድን በኮስታ ሪካ 4 ለ 2 ተረትቶ ከዓለም ዋንጫ ለመሰናበት ግድ ተሰኝቷል።
Germany.jpg
Kai Havertz of Germany looks dejected during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
ለጥሎ ማለፍ ያለፉ ቡድናት የግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ

ኔዘርላንድስ እና ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 4 / ሕዳር 25) 2:00 am [AEDT]

አውስትራሊያና እና አርጀንቲና (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 4 / ሕዳር 25) 6:00 am [AEDT]

ፈረንሳይ እና ፖላንድ (ሰኞ ዲሴምበር 5 / ሕዳር 26) 2:00 am [AEDT]

እንግሊዝ እና ሴኔጋል (ሰኞ ዲሴምበር 5 / ሕዳር 26) 6:00 am [AEDT]

ጃፓን እና ክሮኤሽያ (ማክሰኞ ዲሴምበር 6 / ሕዳር 27) 2:00 am [AEDT]

ሞሮኮ እና ስፔይን (ረቡዕ ዲሴምበር 7 / ሕዳር 28) 2:00 am [AEDT]



Published 2 December 2022 at 2:01pm, updated an hour ago at 4:06pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
