የዩናይትድ ስቴትስ ቡድን ከዓለም ዋንጫ ጥሎ ማለፍ የመጀመሪያው ተሰናባች ቡድን ሆነ

Dejected fans of United States of America at full time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA (L), and Giovanni Reyna (R) and Weston McKennie of United States look dejected after their side's elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images / Catherine Ivill/Getty Images