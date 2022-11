የቡድን 7 ዋነኛ ዲፕሎማቶች በምጣኔ ሃብት ቀውስ ላይ አተኩረው በአገረ ጀርመን ታድመዋል

(L-R) High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pose for a family photo during of the G7 Foreign Ministers summit at the historical city hall on November 3, 2022 in Muenster, Germany Credit: Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images