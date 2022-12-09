አርጀንቲና እና ክሮኤሽያ የዓለም ዋንጫ ሩብ ፍፃሜን በድል አድራጊነት ፈፀሙ

የክሮኤሽያ ብሔራዊ ቡድን ለዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ ሊበቃ፤ ሲልም የዋንጫ ባለቤት ሊሆን ይችላል ተብሎ ተስፋ ከተጣለበት የብራዚል ቡድን ጋር በሙሉና ተጨማሪ ሰዓት ግጥሚያ 1 ለ 1 ተለያይቶ በመለያ ፍጹም ቅጣት ምት 4 ለ 2 በሆነ ውጤት ድልን ተጎናፅፏል።
በውጤቱ በሺህዎች የሚቆጠሩ በትምህርት ከተማ ስታዲየም የታደሙት የብራዚል ደጋፊዎች ፊት ላይ በግልፅ ጥልቅ የስሜት ጉዳት ተነብቧል።
በአንፃሩ የክሮኤሽያ ተጫዋቾችና ደጋፊዎች ድላቸውን በሐሴት አጣጥመዋል።
Brazil fans look dejected after their sides' elimination from the tournament after a penalty shoot-out loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
ድሉ ከኳታር እስከ ክሮኤሽያ መዲና ዛግሬብ ዘልቆ ችቦ አስለኩሷል።
በሌላ በኩል በሙሉና ተጨማሪ ሰዓት 2 ለ 2 የተለያዩት የአርጀንቲናና ኔዘርላንድስ ቡድኖች ወደ መለያ ፍፁም ቅጣት ምት ለማምራት ግድ ተሰኝተዋል።
Croatian fans celebrate the victory of the Croatian National Football team by defeating Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match in Zagreb, Croatia on 09 December 2022. Credit: Stipe Majic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
በውጤቱም አርጀንቲና 4 ኔዘርላንድስ 3 ግቦችን አስቆጥረዋል።
ውጤቱም አርጀንቲናን ለድል አብቅቶ በቀጣዩ የግማሽ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ብራዚል ከረታችው ክሮኤሽያ ጋር ለፍልሚያ እንድትቀርብ አብቅቷታል።
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina cheers after the decisive penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. Credit: KOEN VAN WEEL ANP via Getty Images)
በመለያ ፍጹም ቅጣት ምት ድል ለተነሳው የኔዘርላንድስ ቡድን ሽንፈትን መቀበል መራር እውነታ ሆኖበታል።
ቀጣይ የሩብ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ
L-R) Jurrien Timber of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland, Denzel Dumfries of Holland during the World Cup match between Holland v Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images
ሞሮኮ እና ፖርቹጋል (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 11 / ታሕሳስ 2) 2:00 am [AEDT]
እንግሊዝ እና ፈረንሳይ (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 11 / ታሕሳስ 2) 6:00 am [AEDT]
የግማሽ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ
አርጀንቲና እና ክሮኤሽያ (ረቡዕ ዲሴምበር 14 / ታሕሳስ 5) 6:00 am [AEDT]