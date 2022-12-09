አርጀንቲና እና ክሮኤሽያ የዓለም ዋንጫ ሩብ ፍፃሜን በድል አድራጊነት ፈፀሙ

ብራዚልና ኔዘርላንድስ ከዓለም ዋንጫ ውድድር ተሰናበቱ

An emotional Neymar of Brazil crying after losing on penalties and being eliminated during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar (L), and Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar (R). Credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

የክሮኤሽያ ብሔራዊ ቡድን ለዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ ሊበቃ፤ ሲልም የዋንጫ ባለቤት ሊሆን ይችላል ተብሎ ተስፋ ከተጣለበት የብራዚል ቡድን ጋር በሙሉና ተጨማሪ ሰዓት ግጥሚያ 1 ለ 1 ተለያይቶ በመለያ ፍጹም ቅጣት ምት 4 ለ 2 በሆነ ውጤት ድልን ተጎናፅፏል።

በውጤቱ በሺህዎች የሚቆጠሩ በትምህርት ከተማ ስታዲየም የታደሙት የብራዚል ደጋፊዎች ፊት ላይ በግልፅ ጥልቅ የስሜት ጉዳት ተነብቧል።
Brazil fans look dejected after their sides' elimination from the tournament after a penalty shoot-out loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
በአንፃሩ የክሮኤሽያ ተጫዋቾችና ደጋፊዎች ድላቸውን በሐሴት አጣጥመዋል።

ድሉ ከኳታር እስከ ክሮኤሽያ መዲና ዛግሬብ ዘልቆ ችቦ አስለኩሷል።
Croatian fans celebrate the victory of the Croatian National Football team by defeating Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match in Zagreb, Croatia on 09 December 2022. Credit: Stipe Majic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
በሌላ በኩል በሙሉና ተጨማሪ ሰዓት 2 ለ 2 የተለያዩት የአርጀንቲናና ኔዘርላንድስ ቡድኖች ወደ መለያ ፍፁም ቅጣት ምት ለማምራት ግድ ተሰኝተዋል።

በውጤቱም አርጀንቲና 4 ኔዘርላንድስ 3 ግቦችን አስቆጥረዋል።
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina cheers after the decisive penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. Credit: KOEN VAN WEEL ANP via Getty Images)
ውጤቱም አርጀንቲናን ለድል አብቅቶ በቀጣዩ የግማሽ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ብራዚል ከረታችው ክሮኤሽያ ጋር ለፍልሚያ እንድትቀርብ አብቅቷታል።

በመለያ ፍጹም ቅጣት ምት ድል ለተነሳው የኔዘርላንድስ ቡድን ሽንፈትን መቀበል መራር እውነታ ሆኖበታል።
L-R) Jurrien Timber of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland, Denzel Dumfries of Holland during the World Cup match between Holland v Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images
ቀጣይ የሩብ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ

ሞሮኮ እና ፖርቹጋል (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 11 / ታሕሳስ 2) 2:00 am [AEDT]

እንግሊዝ እና ፈረንሳይ (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 11 / ታሕሳስ 2) 6:00 am [AEDT]

የግማሽ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ

አርጀንቲና እና ክሮኤሽያ (ረቡዕ ዲሴምበር 14 / ታሕሳስ 5) 6:00 am [AEDT]




Published 10 December 2022 at 10:51am
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS