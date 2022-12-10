የአፍሪካዊቷ ሞሮኮ አስደማሚ ድል ቀጥሏል፤ፖርቹጋልን ረትታ ለግማሽ ፍፃሜ አለፈች

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup, and advanced to the semi-finals, with Moroccan fans celebrating in Taksim on December 10, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. With the final whistle, Moroccan fans erupted with elation in Taksim. The Moroccan National Team, which defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-final match of the World Cup, reached the semi-finals for the first time in its history. Credit: Hakan Akgun/ dia images via Getty Images