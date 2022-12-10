የአፍሪካዊቷ ሞሮኮ አስደማሚ ድል ቀጥሏል፤ፖርቹጋልን ረትታ ለግማሽ ፍፃሜ አለፈች

ሞሮኮ ለዓለም ዋንጫ ግማሽ ፍፃሜ በማለፍ በአፍሪካ እግር ኳስ ታሪክ የመጀመሪያይቱ አገር ሆናለች።

Walid.jpg

Walid Regragui, Head Coach of Morocco, celebrates with their team after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

ሞሮኮ ለዓለም ዋንጫ ግማሽ ፍፃሜ ያለፈችው በአል ቱማማ ስታዲየም ፖርቱጋልን 1 ለ 0 በመርታት ነው።

ግቧን በ42ኛው ደቂቃ አዋድዶ ሞሮኮን ለድል ያበቃው ዩሱፍ ኤን ኔይሰሪ ነው።

የሞሮኮ ድል በተለይም በመካከለኛው ምሥራቅ ከፍተኛ ፈንጠዚያን ፈጥሯል።
Morroco fans.jpg
Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup, and advanced to the semi-finals, with Moroccan fans celebrating in Taksim on December 10, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. With the final whistle, Moroccan fans erupted with elation in Taksim. The Moroccan National Team, which defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-final match of the World Cup, reached the semi-finals for the first time in its history. Credit: Hakan Akgun/ dia images via Getty Images
የግማሽ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ

አርጀንቲና እና ክሮኤሽያ (ረቡዕ ዲሴምበር 14 / ታሕሳስ 5) 6:00 am [AEDT]

ፈረንሳይ እና ሞሮኮ (ሐሙስ ዲሴምበር 15 / ታሕሳስ 6) 6:00 am [AEDT]

