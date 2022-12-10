ፈረንሳይ ለዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ ግማሽ ውድድር አለፈች

እንግሊዝ ከዓለም ዋንጫ ተሰናበተች

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

ፈረንሳይ ዛሬ ማለዳ በአል ባይት ስታዲየም እንግሊዝን 2 ለ 1 ረትታ ለቀጣዩ የዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ አምርታለች።

ውጤቱ ለፈረንሳይ ደጋፊዎች የዳግም የዓለም ዋንጫ ባለቤትነት ተስፋን አብዝቷል፤ የ2018ቱን ዋንጫ ራሳቸው ዘንድ እንደሚያቆዩ የጎላ እምነትን አሳድሯል።
France's supporters celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022. Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
በሃሪ ኬን የፍጹም ቅጣት ምት መሳት አንዱ አስባብ ሆኖ በፈረንሳይ ተረትታ ከዓለም ዋንጫ ለመሰናበት ግድ የተሰኘችው እንግሊዝ ደጋፊዎች ዘንድ ግና ሽንፈቱ ብርቱ ሐዘንን አሳድሯል።
A dejected female fan of England reacts at full time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
የግማሽ ፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ

አርጀንቲና እና ክሮኤሽያ (ረቡዕ ዲሴምበር 14 / ታሕሳስ 5) 6:00 am [AEDT]

ፈረንሳይ እና ሞሮኮ (ሐሙስ ዲሴምበር 15 / ታሕሳስ 6) 6:00 am [AEDT]
