የሞሮኮ የዓለም ዋንጫ ጉዞ አከተመ

ዓለምን አስደምማ ለግማሽ ፍፃሜ የበቃችው አፍሪካዊቷ ሞሮኮ የዓለም ዋንጫ ባለቤትነት ሕልሟን በፈረንሳይ 2 ለ 0 በመረታት ተነጥቃለች።
ቲዮ ኸርማንዴዝ የመጀመሪያው አጋማሽ ጨዋታ በተጀመረ 5ኛዋ ደቂቃ ላይ ያስቆጠራት የመጀመሪያዋ ግብ ለፈreንሳይ ተስፋንና ፈንጠዝያን ለሞሮኮ ስጋት አሳድራለች።
የሞሮኮ ቡድን የተቻለውን ያህል ፍልሚያ ቢያደርግም በ79ኛዋ ደቂቃ ላይ ራንዳል ኮሎ ሙአኒ ያስቆጠራት ሁለተኛዋ ግብ ለፈረንሳይ የዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ ጉዞ ሕልም ማረጋገጫ ለመሆን በቅታለች።
Yassine Bounou goalkeeper of Morocco gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images
በአል ባይት ስታዲየም እው ውድድሩን ለመመልከት የታደሙት የፈረንሳይ ፕሬዚደንት ኢማኑኤል ማክሮንም በቡድናቸው ድል አድራጊነት የተሰማቸውን ደስታ ገልጠዋል።
Players of France celebrate their victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Mustafa YalÃ§Ä±n/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
የሞሮኮ 2022 የዋንጫ ባለቤትነት ሕልም ጉዞም አክትሟል።
President of France Emmanuel Macron (R) and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino celebrate following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
ይሁንና ሞሮኮ ለዜጎቿ ዕንባን የቀላቀለ፣ ለአፍሪካ አኅጉርና ለዓረቡ ዓለም ደጋፊዎቹ ሐዘንና ኩራትን አጎናፅፏል።
በዓለም ዋንጫ ታሪክ ሰነድ ውስጥም አዲስ ታሪክ አቅልሟል።
Moraccan team group before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Richard Sellers/Getty Images