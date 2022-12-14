የሞሮኮ የዓለም ዋንጫ ጉዞ አከተመ

በድል ነሺነት ለፍፃሜ ግጥሚያ የበቁት ፈረንሳይና አርጀንቲና ለሶስተኛ ጊዜ የዓለም ዋንጫn ለመጨበጥ በዕለተ ሰኞ ይፋለማሉ። ቀደም ሲል ፈረንሳይ (1998, 2018) እና አርጀንቲና (1978, 1986) ለሁለት ጊዜያት የዓለም ዋንጫ ባለቤቶች ሆነዋል።

A Morocco fan.jpg

A Morocco fan reacts after the 0-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

ዓለምን አስደምማ ለግማሽ ፍፃሜ የበቃችው አፍሪካዊቷ ሞሮኮ የዓለም ዋንጫ ባለቤትነት ሕልሟን በፈረንሳይ 2 ለ 0 በመረታት ተነጥቃለች።

ቲዮ ኸርማንዴዝ የመጀመሪያው አጋማሽ ጨዋታ በተጀመረ 5ኛዋ ደቂቃ ላይ ያስቆጠራት የመጀመሪያዋ ግብ ለፈreንሳይ ተስፋንና ፈንጠዝያን ለሞሮኮ ስጋት አሳድራለች።
Yassine Bounou goalkeeper of Morocco.jpg
Yassine Bounou goalkeeper of Morocco gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images
የሞሮኮ ቡድን የተቻለውን ያህል ፍልሚያ ቢያደርግም በ79ኛዋ ደቂቃ ላይ ራንዳል ኮሎ ሙአኒ ያስቆጠራት ሁለተኛዋ ግብ ለፈረንሳይ የዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ ጉዞ ሕልም ማረጋገጫ ለመሆን በቅታለች።
Players of France celebrate their victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco.jpg
Players of France celebrate their victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Mustafa YalÃ§Ä±n/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
በአል ባይት ስታዲየም እው ውድድሩን ለመመልከት የታደሙት የፈረንሳይ ፕሬዚደንት ኢማኑኤል ማክሮንም በቡድናቸው ድል አድራጊነት የተሰማቸውን ደስታ ገልጠዋል።
Macron.jpg
President of France Emmanuel Macron (R) and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino celebrate following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
የሞሮኮ 2022 የዋንጫ ባለቤትነት ሕልም ጉዞም አክትሟል።

ይሁንና ሞሮኮ ለዜጎቿ ዕንባን የቀላቀለ፣ ለአፍሪካ አኅጉርና ለዓረቡ ዓለም ደጋፊዎቹ ሐዘንና ኩራትን አጎናፅፏል።
Moraccan team .jpg
Moraccan team group before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: Richard Sellers/Getty Images
በዓለም ዋንጫ ታሪክ ሰነድ ውስጥም አዲስ ታሪክ አቅልሟል።

Share
Published 15 December 2022 at 10:38am
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS