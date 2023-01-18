ራፋኤል ናዳል (ራፋ) ድል ተነስቶ ከአውስትራሊያ ኦፕን 2023 የቴኒስ ውድድር ተሰናበተ

የ2022 ውስትራሊያ ኦፕን የሜዳ ቴኒስ አሸናፊ የነበረው ራፋኤል ናዳል "ራፋ" የጡንቻ መሸምቀቅ ሕመም ቢደርስበትም "ለክብሬ ስል አቋርጬ መውጣትን አልፈለግኩም" ሲል ገልጧል።
ናዳል ሕመሙ ሲሰማው በአሜሪካኑ ተቀናቃኙ ማኬንዚ ማክዶናልድ 4-6, 3-4 በሆነ ውጤት እየተመራ ነበር።
Rafael Nadal of Spain holds aloft the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as he celebrates victory in his Men’s Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images
ሕመሙን ለማስታገስ ወጌሻ ጠርቶ በመታሸት ላይ ሳለ ባለቤቱ ዕምባዋን ለመቆጣጠር እየታገለች ነበር። ጥቂት ቆይቶም ወደ ሜዳ ተመልሶ ተጫውቷል።
ይሁንና የወቅቱን የዓለም ሜዳ ቴኒስ ሁለተኛ ደረጃ ይዞ ያለው የ36 ዓመቱ ስፒኢ ራፋ በ27 ዓመቱ ማክዶናል 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 በሆነ ውጤት ተርትቶ ከአውስትራሊያ ኦፕን ውድድር ለመሰናበት ግ ድ ተሰኝቷል።
Rafael Nadal of Spain receives medical attention in the round two singles match against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during day three of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Andy Cheung/Getty Images
አሸናፊው አሜሪካዊ ማኬንዚ ማክዶናልድ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ ለሶስተኛ ዙር የአውስትራሊያ ኦፕን ግጥሚያ ለማለፍ በቅቷል።
Mackenzie McDonald of the United States celebrates winning a point in their round two singles match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day three of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Will Murray/Getty Images