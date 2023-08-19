ስዊድን አውስትራሊያን 2 ለ 0 አሸንፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ የነሐስ ሜዳል ባለቤት ሆነች

እንግሊዝና ስፔይን ነገ እሑድ ነሐሴ 14 ለዓለም ዋንጫ ባለቤትነት ይፋለማሉ።

Sweden players celebrate their third place medals following their side's victory following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

በአውስትራሊያና ኒውዚላንድ አስተናጋጅነት በተካሔደው የፊፋ ሴቶች ዓለም ዋንጫ ዛሬ ነሐሴ 13 በብሪስበን ስታዲየም ባካሔዱት የሶስተኛ ደረጃና የነሐስ ሜዳል ግጥሚያ ስዊድን አውስትራሊያን 2 ለ 0 ድል ነስታለች።
Australia squad poses for a team photo with Ellie Carpenter, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Clare Hunt, Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Mary Fowler, Clare Polkinghorne, Katrina Gorry, Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr and Steph Catley during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

ስዊድን በሴቶች ዓለም ዋንጫ የነሐስ ሜዳል ባለቤት ስትሆን የአሁኑ ለአራተኛ ጊዜ ነው።
(L-R) Elin Rubensson, Linda Sembrant and Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden celebrate after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
በነገው ዕለት እንግሊዝና ስፔይን ለዋንጫ ይጋጠማሉ። አሸናፊ ቡድን ዋንጫና የወርቅ ሜዳል ባለቤት ሲሆን፤ ተሸናፊው ቡድን የብር ሜዳል ተሸላሚ ይሆናል።
Published 19 August 2023 8:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS

