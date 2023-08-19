ስዊድን አውስትራሊያን 2 ለ 0 አሸንፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ የነሐስ ሜዳል ባለቤት ሆነች

በአውስትራሊያና ኒውዚላንድ አስተናጋጅነት በተካሔደው የፊፋ ሴቶች ዓለም ዋንጫ ዛሬ ነሐሴ 13 በብሪስበን ስታዲየም ባካሔዱት የሶስተኛ ደረጃና የነሐስ ሜዳል ግጥሚያ ስዊድን አውስትራሊያን 2 ለ 0 ድል ነስታለች።
Australia squad poses for a team photo with Ellie Carpenter, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Clare Hunt, Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Mary Fowler, Clare Polkinghorne, Katrina Gorry, Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr and Steph Catley during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
ስዊድን በሴቶች ዓለም ዋንጫ የነሐስ ሜዳል ባለቤት ስትሆን የአሁኑ ለአራተኛ ጊዜ ነው።
በነገው ዕለት እንግሊዝና ስፔይን ለዋንጫ ይጋጠማሉ። አሸናፊ ቡድን ዋንጫና የወርቅ ሜዳል ባለቤት ሲሆን፤ ተሸናፊው ቡድን የብር ሜዳል ተሸላሚ ይሆናል።
(L-R) Elin Rubensson, Linda Sembrant and Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden celebrate after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images