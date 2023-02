36ኛው የአፍሪካ ሕብረት የመሪዎች ጉባኤ

Outgoing chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Senegal President Macky Sall (2nd R) hands the gavel to incoming Chairperson and Comoros President Azali Assoumani (2nd L) during the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa on February 18, 2023. Credit: TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images