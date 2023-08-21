በቡዳፔሽት የዓለም አትሌቲክስ ሻምፒዮና የወንዶች 10,000 ሜትሮች ሩጫ ውድድር ኢትዮጵያውያን አትሌቶች ሶስተኛና አራተኛ ደረጃን ይዘው አጠናቀቁ

በቡዳፔሽት-ሃንጋሪ ከኦገስት 19 / ነሐሴ 13 አንስቶ በመካሔድ ላይ ያለው የዓለም አትሌቲክስ ሻምፒዮና የወንዶች 10000 ሜትሮች ሩጫ ውድድር ኡጋንዳ፣ ኬንያና ኢትዮጵያ ለአሸናፊነት በቅተዋል።
በእዚህም መሠረት፤
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's 10,000m final during day two of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images
- ጆሽዋ ቼፕቴጌይ 27:51.42 የወርቅ ሜዳል
- ዳንኤል ሲሚዩ 27:52.6 የብር ሜዳል
- ሰለሞን ባረጋ 27:52.72 የነሐስ ሜዳል ሲያገኙ፤
- ብርሃኑ አረጋዊ ውድድሩን በ27:55.71 አራተኛ ሆኖ ጨርሷል።