በቡዳፔሽት የዓለም አትሌቲክስ ሻምፒዮና የወንዶች 10,000 ሜትሮች ሩጫ ውድድር ኢትዮጵያውያን አትሌቶች ሶስተኛና አራተኛ ደረጃን ይዘው አጠናቀቁ

ኡጋንዳና ኬንያ አንደኛና ሁለተኛ ሆነው ለአሸናፊነት በቅተዋል።

Solomon Barega.jpg

World Championships, 10,000 m, men, final, at the National Athletics Center. Joshua Cheptegei (M) from Uganda, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo from Kenya and Selemon Barega from Ethiopia cheer at the finish line. Credit: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

በቡዳፔሽት-ሃንጋሪ ከኦገስት 19 / ነሐሴ 13 አንስቶ በመካሔድ ላይ ያለው የዓለም አትሌቲክስ ሻምፒዮና የወንዶች 10000 ሜትሮች ሩጫ ውድድር ኡጋንዳ፣ ኬንያና ኢትዮጵያ ለአሸናፊነት በቅተዋል።
Joshua Cheptegei .jpg
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's 10,000m final during day two of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images
በእዚህም መሠረት፤

  1. ጆሽዋ ቼፕቴጌይ 27:51.42 የወርቅ ሜዳል
  2. ዳንኤል ሲሚዩ 27:52.6 የብር ሜዳል
  3. ሰለሞን ባረጋ 27:52.72 የነሐስ ሜዳል ሲያገኙ፤
  4. ብርሃኑ አረጋዊ ውድድሩን በ27:55.71 አራተኛ ሆኖ ጨርሷል።
Published 21 August 2023 2:34pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS

