ስዊድን ደቡብ አፍሪካን 2 ለ 1 ረታች

Hildah Magaia (L) scores her team's first goal next to Sweden's defender #02 Jonna Andersson (R) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group G football match between Sweden and South Africa at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 23, 2023. Credit: Marty MELVILLE / AFP) (Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images