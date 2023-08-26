ኢትዮጵያ በቡዳፔሽት የሴቶች ማራቶን የወርቅና ብር ሜዳል ባለቤት ሆነች

ሞሮኮ ለነሐስ በቅታለች።

World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.jpg

(L-R) Silver medalist Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia, gold medalist Amane Beriso Shankule of Team Ethiopia and bronze medalist Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi of Team Morocco pose for a photo after Women's Marathon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at Heroes' Square on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

በቡዳፔሽት ሃንጋሪ በተካሔደው የዓለም አትሌቲክስ የሴቶች ማራቶን ውድድር ኢትዮጵያውያን አትሌቶች አንደኛና ሁለተኛ ሆነው ድል በመንሳት የወርቅና የብር ሜዳል አሸናፊዎች ሆነዋል።
Amane Beriso Shankule of Team Ethiopia.jpg
Amane Beriso Shankule of Team Ethiopia celebrates crossing the finish line after winning the Gold Medal competes in the Women's Marathon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at Heroes' Square on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

ከተወዳዳሪዎቹ በሶስተኛነት የጨረሰችው ሞሮኮያዊቷ አትሌት ናት።

በእዚህም መሠረት፤

1. አማን በሪሶ ሻንቁሌ (ኢትዮጵያ) - 2:24:23 የግል ሬኮርድ

2. ጎይቲቶም ገብረሥላሴ (ኢትዮጵያ) - 2:24:34 የግል ሬኮርድ

3. ፋጡማ ጋርዳዲ (ሞሮኮ) - 2:25:17 የአሸናፊነትን መድረክ ተጋርተዋል።


Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia.jpg
Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia celebrates after winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Marathon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at Heroes' Square on August 26, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Published 26 August 2023 6:10pm
Updated 26 August 2023 6:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS

