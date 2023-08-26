ኢትዮጵያ በቡዳፔሽት የሴቶች ማራቶን የወርቅና ብር ሜዳል ባለቤት ሆነች

በቡዳፔሽት ሃንጋሪ በተካሔደው የዓለም አትሌቲክስ የሴቶች ማራቶን ውድድር ኢትዮጵያውያን አትሌቶች አንደኛና ሁለተኛ ሆነው ድል በመንሳት የወርቅና የብር ሜዳል አሸናፊዎች ሆነዋል።
Amane Beriso Shankule of Team Ethiopia celebrates crossing the finish line after winning the Gold Medal competes in the Women's Marathon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at Heroes' Square on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
ከተወዳዳሪዎቹ በሶስተኛነት የጨረሰችው ሞሮኮያዊቷ አትሌት ናት።
በእዚህም መሠረት፤
1. አማን በሪሶ ሻንቁሌ (ኢትዮጵያ) - 2:24:23 የግል ሬኮርድ
2. ጎይቲቶም ገብረሥላሴ (ኢትዮጵያ) - 2:24:34 የግል ሬኮርድ
3. ፋጡማ ጋርዳዲ (ሞሮኮ) - 2:25:17 የአሸናፊነትን መድረክ ተጋርተዋል።
Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia celebrates after winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Marathon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at Heroes' Square on August 26, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images