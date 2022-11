የዓለም ዋንጫ አዘጋጇ ኳታር በዳግም ሽንፈት ከውድድሩ ተከላች

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Senegal (L), and Mohammed Muntari of Qatar shows dejection after Senegal's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar (R). Credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images