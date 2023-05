ኢርዶጋን ዳግም የተርኪዬ ፕሬዚደንት ሆነው ተመረጡ

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters at the presidential palace after winning reelection in a runoff on May 29, 2023, in Ankara, Turkey. Erdogan was forced into a runoff when neither he nor his primary challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP), received more than 50 per cent of the vote in the May 14 election. Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images