ጋና ደቡብ ኮሪያን ረታች

ኳታር ላይ እየተካሔደ ያለው የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ 2022 ዘጠነኛ ቀኑን አስቆጥሯል።
በዘጠነኛው ቀን በተካሔዱ ግጥሚያዎች፤
ካሜሩን 3-3 ሰርቢያ (ቡድን G)
ግብ አግቢ፤ [ካሜሩን] ጄ ካስቴሌቶ (29')፣ ቪ አቡባከር (63')፣ ኢ ቹፖ - ሞቲንግ (66') [ሰርቢያ] ኤስ ፓቭሎቪች (45'+1')፣ ኤስ ሚሊንኮቪች - ሳቪች (45'+3')፣ ኤ ሚትሮቪች (53')
Cameroon player Bryan Mbeumo challenges Serbia player Nikola Milenkovic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images
ጋና 3-2 ደቡብ ኮሪያ (ቡድን H)
ግብ አግቢዎች፤ [ጋና] ኤም ሳሊሱ (24')፣ ኤም ኩዱድ (34' 68') [ደቡብ ኮሪያ] ሲ ጉ - ሳንግ (58' 61')
ብራዚል 1-0 ስዊትዘርላንድ (ቡድን G)
Ghana player Mohammed Kudus following the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
ግብ አግቢዎች: [ብራዚል] ካሴሚሮ (83')
ፖርቹጋል 2-0 ዩራጓይ (ቡድን H)
(LR) Richarlison of Brazil, Rodrygo of Brazil, Marquinhos of Brazil, Raphinha of Brazil, Vinicius Junior of Brazil, Brazil goalkeeper Weverton, Casemiro of Brazil celebrate the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 974 Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE ANP via Getty Images)
ግብ አግቢዎች፤ [ፖርቹጋል] ቢ ፈርናንዴስ (54' 90+3 ፍፁም ቅጣት ምት) በሆኑ ውጤቶችን በማስመዝገብ ተለያይተዋል።
(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrate the victory during the World Cup match between Portugal v Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail Qatar. Credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ 10ኛ ቀን ቀጣይ ግጥሚያዎች
ኢኳዶር እና ሲኔጋል (ቡድን A) 2:00 am [AEDT]
ኔዘርላንድስ እና ኳታር (ቡድን A) 2:00 am [AEDT]
ኢራን እና ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ (ቡድን B) 6:00 am [AEDT]
ዌልስ እና እንግሊዝ (ቡድን B) 6:00 am [AEDT]