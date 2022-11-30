ሴኔጋል ኢኳዶርን አሸንፋ ለጥሎ ማለፍ ግጥሚያ አለፈች

ኳታር ላይ እየተካሔደ ያለው የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ 2022 10ኛ ቀኑን አስቆጥሯል።
በ10ኛው ቀን በተካሔዱ ግጥሚያዎች፤
ሴኔጋል 2-1 ኢኳዶር (ቡድን A)
ግብ አግቢዎች፤ [ሴኔጋል] ኢስማኢላ ሳር (44')፣ ካሉዲ ኩሊፓሊ (70') [ኢኳዶር] ሞይሰሰ ቻይሲዶ (67')
ኔዘርላንድስ 2-0 ኳታር (ቡድን A)
A dejected Piero Hincapie of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
ግብ አግቢ፤ [ኔዘርላንድስ] ኮዲ ጋፕኮ (26') ፍራንኮ ዴ ጆንግ (49')
ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ 1-0 ኢራን (ቡድን B)
Team Netherlands at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: ANP MAURICE VAN STONE via Getty Images)
ግብ አግቢ: [ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ] ክሪስቲያን ፖሊቺ (38')
እንግሊዝ 3-0 ዌልስ (ቡድን B)
Christian Pulisic (10) of the United States scores the opening goal during the first half of a World Cup Group B football match against Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 29, 2022. Credit: Kyodo News via Getty Images
ግብ አግቢዎች፤ [እንግሊዝ] ማርከስ ራሽፎርድ (50' 68') ፊል ፎደን (51') በሆኑ ውጤቶችን በማስመዝገብ ተለያይተዋል።
Phil Foden of England celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ 11ኛ ቀን ቀጣይ ግጥሚያዎች
ቱኒዝያ እና ፈረንሳይ (ቡድን D) 2:00 am [AEDT]
አውስትራሊያ እና ዴንማርክ (ቡድን D) 2:00 am [AEDT]
ፖላንድ እና አርጀንቲና (ቡድን C) 6:00 am [AEDT]
ሳዑዲ አረቢያ እና ሜክሲኮ (ቡድን C) 6:00 am [AEDT]
ለጥሎ ማለፍ ያለፉ ቡድናት የግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ
ኔዘርላንድስ እና ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 4 / ሕዳር 25) 2:00 am [AEDT]
እንግሊዝ እና ሴኔጋል (ሰኞ ዲሴምበር 5 / ሕዳር 26) 6:00 am [AEDT]