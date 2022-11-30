ሴኔጋል ኢኳዶርን አሸንፋ ለጥሎ ማለፍ ግጥሚያ አለፈች

ሴኔጋልን ጨምሮ ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ፣ እንግሊዝና ኔዘርላንድስ ለጥሎ ማለፍ ውድድር ለማለፍ በቅተዋል።

Ecuador v Senegal.jpg

Youssouf Sabaly of Senegal battles for possession with Enner Valencia of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

ኳታር ላይ እየተካሔደ ያለው የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ 2022 10ኛ ቀኑን አስቆጥሯል።

በ10ኛው ቀን በተካሔዱ ግጥሚያዎች፤

ሴኔጋል 2-1 ኢኳዶር (ቡድን A)

ግብ አግቢዎች፤ ﻿[ሴኔጋል] ኢስማኢላ ሳር (44')፣ ካሉዲ ኩሊፓሊ (70') [ኢኳዶር] ሞይሰሰ ቻይሲዶ (67')
Ecuador.jpg
A dejected Piero Hincapie of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
ኔዘርላንድስ 2-0 ኳታር (ቡድን A)

ግብ አግቢ፤ [ኔዘርላንድስ] ኮዲ ጋፕኮ (26') ፍራንኮ ዴ ጆንግ (49')
Team Netherlands.jpg
Team Netherlands at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Credit: ANP MAURICE VAN STONE via Getty Images)
ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ 1-0 ኢራን (ቡድን B)

ግብ አግቢ: [ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ] ክሪስቲያን ፖሊቺ (38')
USA.jpg
Christian Pulisic (10) of the United States scores the opening goal during the first half of a World Cup Group B football match against Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 29, 2022. Credit: Kyodo News via Getty Images
እንግሊዝ 3-0 ዌልስ (ቡድን B)

ግብ አግቢዎች፤ [እንግሊዝ] ማርከስ ራሽፎርድ (50' 68') ፊል ፎደን (51') በሆኑ ውጤቶችን በማስመዝገብ ተለያይተዋል።
Phil Foden.jpg
Phil Foden of England celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

የፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ 11ኛ ቀን ቀጣይ ግጥሚያዎች

ቱኒዝያ እና ፈረንሳይ (ቡድን D) 2:00 am [AEDT]

አውስትራሊያ እና ዴንማርክ (ቡድን D) 2:00 am [AEDT]

ፖላንድ እና አርጀንቲና (ቡድን C) 6:00 am [AEDT]

ሳዑዲ አረቢያ እና ሜክሲኮ (ቡድን C) 6:00 am [AEDT]

ለጥሎ ማለፍ ያለፉ ቡድናት የግጥሚያ ሠንጠረዥ


ኔዘርላንድስ እና ዩናይትድ ስቴትስ (እሑድ ዲሴምበር 4 / ሕዳር 25) 2:00 am [AEDT]



እንግሊዝ እና ሴኔጋል (ሰኞ ዲሴምበር 5 / ሕዳር 26) 6:00 am [AEDT]
Published 30 November 2022 at 2:48pm
By Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS