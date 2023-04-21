From Ethiopia to Australia: Engineer Martha's Inspiring Journey of Preservance and Professional Success

In Ethiopia, it took her a year to secure a job as an engineer, and even then, she was curious if she would find a position in a good construction company.





As a migrant, Martha was aware of the challenges professionals face in finding employment in Australia, and self-doubt began to take hold. However, her determination and willingness to take on any job kept her going.





Her husband was also a source of encouragement, urging her to pursue her dreams and not give up on her professional aspirations. This support proved to be crucial to her success.





Despite the odds, Martha landed a job as a junior engineer at John Holland, one of Australia's leading construction companies, just two months after arriving in Melbourne.



