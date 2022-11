የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ በቀጥታና በነፃ በ SBS አማካይነት እንደምን መመልከት እንደሚችሉ

እያንዳንዱን የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ በቀታና በነፃ በ SBS እና SBS On Demand ይመልከቱ።





ከ64ቱ የቀጥታ ግጥሚያዎች ውስጥ፤ ስምንቱ በ SBS VICELAND ከኳታር በቀጥታና በነፃ ይሰራጫሉ።



የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ የሚጀመረው መቼ ነው?

የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ ሰኞ ኖቬምበር 21 / ሕዳር 12 ኳታር ውስጥ ይጀመራል። SBS አውስትራሊያ ውስጥ ብቸኛው ዋነኛ የነፃ ቀጥታ አስራጭ ሆኖ ያስተላልፋል።



የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ ቀናትና ጊዜያት

የመክፈቻ ሥነ ሥርዓቱ የሚጀምረውም በአስተናጋጇ ኳታርና በተቀናቃኝዋ ኢኳዶር ነው። የቡድን የደረጃ ግጥሚያዎች ዲሴምበር 3 (AEDT) ሕዳር 24 በሰርቢያና ስዊዘርላንድ መካከል እስከሚካሔደው ግጥሚያ ድረስ ይዘልቃል።





የቡድን ደረጃ: ኖቬምበር 21 - ዲሴምበር 3 / ኅዳር 12 - 24

የ16 ቡድናት የዙር ግጥሚያ: ዲሴምበር 4 - 7 / ከኅዳር 25 - 27

ሩብ ፍፃሜ: ዲሴምበር 10 - 11 / ከታህሳስ 1 - 2

የመጨረሻ ማጣሪያዎች: ዲሴምበር 14 - 15 / ከታህሳስ 5 - 6

የ3ኛ እና 4ኛ የደረጃ ግጥሚያ: ዲሴምበር 18 / ታህሳስ 9

የዓለም ዋንጫ ፍፃሜ: ዲሴምበር 19 / ታህሳስ 10

የ2022 ፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫን 2022ᵀᴹ በቴሌቪዥን ይመልከቱ

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar. Credit: Getty images SBS እና SBS VICELAND 64ቱም ግጥሚያዎች በነፃ የአየር ስርጭቶች የሚካዱባቸው ናቸው። ግጥሚያዎቹ በሚካሔዱባቸው ጊዜያት በሁለቱ የስርጭት ጣቢያዎች በጠቅላላው የ500 ሰዓታት የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ ስርጭቶች ይተላለፉባቸዋል።





በተጨማሪም፤ ከ64ቱ ግጥሚያዎች ስምንቱ በ SBS VICELAND የሚሰራጩ ይሆናል። ስርጭቶቻችን ዕለታዊ የዓለም ዋንጫና የፊፋ ቴሌቪዥን ቅድመ ዕይታ ዝግጅቶችን፣ የዓለም ዋንጫ የቆዩ ግጥሚያዎችንና የኳታር 2022 ድጋሚ ግጥሚያዎችን ያካትታሉ።





በርካታዎቹ ግጥሚያዎችየሚካሔዱት ለአውስትራሊያውያን የእግር ኳስ አፍቃሪዎች አመቺ በሆኑ ሰዓቶች ላይ ነው። ከቡድን የደረጃ ግጥሚያዎች ውስጥ ሰባቱ የሚጀምሩት በ 9pm (AEDT) ሲሆን፤ 20 የቡድን የደረጃ ግጥሚያዎች በ 6am (AEDT) የሚጀምሩ ይሆናል።



የዓለም ዋንጫ ዕለታዊ ዝግጅትና የፊፋ ቴሌቪዥን ቅድመ ዕይታ ዝግጅት

ዕለታዊ የዓለም ዋንጫ ዝግጅት ለአውስትራሊያውያን እያንዳንዱን የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ ቀን ከአንድ ሥፍራ የሚመለከቱበት ዝግጅት ይሆናል።





እያንዳንዱ በድርጊት የተመላ ተከታታይ እንቅስቃሴ ቅንጭቦች፣ ቅድመ ዕይታዎች፣ የተጠባቢዎች ትንተና፣ በተለይ የተቀረፁ ቃለ ምልልሶች፣ ኮከብ ተጫዋች እንግዶች፣ እንዲሁም እንዲሁም፤ ሁሉንም ወቅታዊ ዜናዎች፣ ኳታር፣ አውስትራሊያና በዓለም ዙሪያ ያሉ ነጸብራቆችን የያዘ ነው።





የዓለም ዋንጫ ዕለታዊ በየምሽቱ ከ 5:30pm (AEDT) አንስቶ በ SBS እንዲሁም የፊፋ ቴሌቪዥን ቅድመ ዕይታ ዝግጅት ተከታይ ይሆናል። ከዚያ ቀደም ብሎም የዲጂታል ቅድሚያ ቪዲዮ በጥያቄ በSBS On Demand ይገኛል።



የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ የቆዩ ግጥሚያዎች

SBS On Demand ከ1986 እስከ 2018 ያሉ በዓለም ትላልቅ መድረኮች ላይ የተከወኑ የቆዩ 25 የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ ግጥሚያዎችን ለተመልካቾች ያቀርባል። 25 classic FIFA World Cup matches





የዓለም ዋንጫ ግጥሚያዎች በሚካሔዱባቸው ጊዜያት አብዛኛዎቹ የቆዩ ግጥሚያዎች በ SBS እና SBS VICELAND ይታያሉ።



ተጨማሪ ያንብቡ የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ በቀጥታና በነፃ እንደምን በ SBS ራዲዮ መስማት እንደሚችሉ

የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ በ SBS On Demand ይመልከቱ

ሁሉንም የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022 ᵀᴹ በሰዓቱ በቀጥታና በነፃ ምርጫዎ በሆነ ቁስ (ሞባይልና አይፓድ በመሳሰሉት) እንዲመለከቱ የእራስዎን የ SBS On Demand account ይክፈቱ።





የዓለም ዋንጫ ማዕከል በ SBS On Demand ተመልካቾች በSBS አማካይነት ከኳታር በእንግሊዝኛና አረብኛ የ25 ደቂቃ መለስተኛ ግጥሚያዎች፣ የ10 ደቂቃ ዘለግ ያሉ አንኳሮችንና የሁሉንም 64 ግጥሚያዎች የሶስት ደቂቃ የግጥሚያ አንኳሮች ይቀርባሉ።





እንዲሁም፤ አዲሱን የ SBS Sport ድረ-ገጽ አሁነኛ አንኳሮች፣ ቃለ ምልልሶች፣ ቅንጭብ ተጨማሪ ቪዲዮዎች፣ ዜናዎች፣ የተቀናበሩ ታሪኮች፣ አተያዮችና ከኳታር 2022 የሚተላለፉ ማናቸውንም የመነጋገሪያ ነጥቦች መመልከቻ ቤትዎ ያድርጉት።



ሙሉ ድጋሚ ጨዋታዎች

የSBS ኮከብ የስርጭት ቡድንን የስቱዲዮ ቅድመና ድኅረ ዝግጅቶች አካትቶ፤ ከኳታር የተላለፉ ሙሉ ጨዋታዎችን አንዲት ደቂቃ እንኳ ሳያመልጥዎ በእንግኪዝኛና አረብኛ መመልከት ይችላሉ።



የ25 ደቂቃ መለስተኛ ግጥሚያዎች

የተመልካቾችን የጊዜ መጣበብ ግምት ውስጥ ባስገባ መልኩ የእያንዳንዱን ግጥሚያ አንኳር ክንዋኔዎች በ25 ደቂቃ አቀናብሮ ይዟል።



ዘለግ ያሉ የ10 ደቂቃ አንኳሮች

በሶስት ደቂቃና ረዘም ካሉት አመጣጥኖ አንኳር ግጥሚያዎችን ያቀፈ የ10 ደቂቃ ዝግጅት በ SBS On Demand ይቀርባል።



የሶስት ደቂቃ አንኳሮች

የኳታር 2022ን እያንዳንዱን ግጥሚያ ተቀንጭቦ የተቀናበረ የሶስት ደቂቃ ቪዲዮ ለተመልካቾች በ SBS Sport ድረ ገጽና በ SBS On Demand ይታያል።



የSBS On Demand አካውንትን እንደምን መክፈት እንደሚቻል

የ SBS On Demand አካውንትን ለመክፈት ክፍያን አይጠይቅም።





በቀላሉ:





የ On Demand app / website ይምረጡ

Log in / Sign Up ይምረጡ Create A New Account ይምረጡ ስም፣ የኢሜይል አድራሻ፣ ጾታና የልደት ቀንዎን አክለው የማንነት ዝርዝሮችን ያስፍሩ። ከዚያም Create Account - የሚለውን እንደመረጡ አዲሱን የSBSየ አካውንቶን እንዲያረጋጡ ኢሜይል ይደርስዎታል። ዝንቅ ማውጫዎቻችንን ከጎበኙ በኋላ ያሹትን ይመልከቱ።

A man rides a bicycle past a mural in Doha on November 8, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

የSBSየን ሙሉ የ2022 ፊፋ ዓለም ዋንጫ እንደምን መመልከት እንደሚችሉ

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



A view of Khalifa International Stadium, one of the eight stadiums, hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and has 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum where souvenirs signed by the legendary names of world football, including Pele, Maradona, and Lionel Messi, in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2022. Credit: Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



A poster of Senegal's forward Sadio Mane, whose team qualified for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, adorns a building in the Qatari capital Doha on August 16, 2022. Credit: MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



General view with Tunisia written on the screens of the Exhibition and Convention Center at Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland







2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - France v Australia







5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Mathew Leckie and Jamie Maclaren of Melbourne City pose in the Socceroo kit after they were named as part of the Australian 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images



FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Morocco v Croatia







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Germany v Japan







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



A large picture of Japan's captain Maya Yoshida is displayed on a building in Doha on November 8, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Canada







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cameroon players pose for a group photo before the second leg of the African Qualifiers soccer match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Algeria and Cameroon at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in the city of Blida on March 29, 2022. Credit: APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



The Senegal team lines up ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match between Egypt and Senegal at Cairo International Stadium on March 25, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. Credit: Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images



Saturday, November 26





Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador







2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v USA







5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand



England as one of the participating nations is presented at the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 main draw at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC in Doha, Qatar, April 1, 2022. Credit: Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images



Group D - Tunisia v Australia







7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 27





Group D - France v Denmark







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group C - Argentina v Mexico







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group E - Japan v Costa Rica







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Morocco







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, November 28





Group F - Croatia v Canada







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Spain v Germany







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Serbia







8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana







11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Richarlison of Brazil celebrates with teammate Dani Alves after scoring the fourth goal of his team during a match between Bolivia and Brazil as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier at Hernando Siles Stadium on March 29, 2022 in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: Javier Mamani/Getty Images

Tuesday, November 29





Group G - Brazil v Switzerland







2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Portugal v Uruguay







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30





Group A - Netherlands v Qatar







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group A - Ecuador v Senegal







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v England







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Iran v USA







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



The United States as one of the participating nations is presented at the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 main draw at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC in Doha, Qatar, April 1, 2022. Credit: Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images



World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1





Group D - Australia v Denmark







1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Tunisia v France







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Group C - Poland v Argentina







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, December 2





Group F - Croatia v Belgium







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Canada v Morocco







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Group E - Japan v Spain







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Group E - Costa Rica v Germany







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, December 3





Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal







1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group H - Ghana v Uruguay







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Group G - Cameroon v Brazil







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Serbia v Switzerland







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand



An aerial view of Al Janoub stadium at sunrise on June 21, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Sunday, December 4





Round of 16 - 1A v 2B







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Round of 16 - 1C v 2D







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, December 5





Round of 16 - 1D v 2C







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Round of 16 - 1B v 2A







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, December 6





Round of 16 - 1E v 2F







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











Round of 16 - 1G v 2H







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7





Round of 16 - 1F v 2E







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Round of 16 - 1H v 2G







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand











FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, December 8





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, December 9





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, December 10





Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11





Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand



An aerial view of Lusail Stadium at sunrise on June 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Monday, December 12





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14





Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, December 15





Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3







5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 16





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17





World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18





Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show







6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







On SBS and SBS On Demand



A man walks outside the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 8, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Monday, December 19





Final - Semi-Final Winners







1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Daily







5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)







LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





የጨዋታ ሠንጠረዥና ጊዜያት ወቱ ሲቃረብ ይገለጣል፤ የአካባቢዎን መምሪያዎች ይመልከቱ።





የSBS ኦዲዮን ያድምጡ

Download the SBS Radio app. Credit: SBS

SBS ኦዲዮ

ሁሉም ግጥሚያዎች በእንግሊዝኛና አረብኛ ይገኛሉ፤ ከተጨማሪ 2 ቋንቋዎች ጋር SBS Audio



.



ማኅበራዊ ሚዲያ

Social media sites have unexpected, under-reported benefits. Credit: AAP



እያንዳንዱን የፊፋ የዓለም ዋንጫ 2022ᵀᴹ በቀጥታና በነፃ በ SBS እና SBS On Demand ይመልከቱ። ለወቅታዊ ክንውኖችና ወቅታዊ ኹነቶች ከዝንቅ የ SBS Sports እንዲሁም በ SBS Sport Facebook ፣ ፣ Twitter ፣ Instagram እና YouTube