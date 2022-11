"ለሕዝባችንና ለአገራችን ሰላምና ደኅንነት ለማምጣት ሙሉ ቁርጠኝነታችንን ማረጋገጥ እንወዳለን" ፊልድ ማርሻል ብርሃኑ ጁላ

The commander-in-chief of the Tigray rebel forces General Tadesse Worede (L) sits next to the chief of staff of the Ethiopian Armed Forces Field Marshal Berhanu Jula (2nd L), with former Nigeria's President Olusegun Obasanjo (C), during the signing ceremony of the declaration of the senior commanders meeting on the implementation of the Ethiopia permanent cessation of hostilities agreement between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Nairobi on November 12, 2022. Credit: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images