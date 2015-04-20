SBS Amharic

Interview with Elisabeth Tefera

Elisabeth Tefera Speaks

Elsabeth Tefera, Board Member of the Mekdem Ethiopia National Association, talks about the deteriorating of HIV-AIDS patients’ social support. Elsabeth has been HIV- positive for almost 20 years. Source: Supplied

Published 20 April 2015 at 12:47pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 1:59pm
By Martha Tsegaw
Available in other languages

