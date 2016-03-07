Settlement Guide: How to access mental health care

Psychologist Source: Credit: Public Domain
Published 7 March 2016 at 8:37pm, updated 10 March 2016 at 2:12pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Mental illness is the third highest cause of burden of disease in Australia after cancer and cardiovascular disease.Yet, some migrant communities only use mental health services at a very low rate.Limited knowledge about the available services, cultural stigma and language barriers often turn them away from seeking help. Feature by Olga Klepova and Ildiko Dauda
Published 7 March 2016 at 8:37pm, updated 10 March 2016 at 2:12pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share