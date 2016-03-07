Settlement Guide: How to access mental health care

SBS Amharic

Published 7 March 2016 at 8:37pm, updated 10 March 2016 at 2:12pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Mental illness is the third highest cause of burden of disease in Australia after cancer and cardiovascular disease.Yet, some migrant communities only use mental health services at a very low rate.Limited knowledge about the available services, cultural stigma and language barriers often turn them away from seeking help. Feature by Olga Klepova and Ildiko Dauda

