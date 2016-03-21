SBS Amharic

የሠፈራ መረጃ፤ የጉንፋን መከላከያ ክትባት ጊዜ

Time for the flu vaccination

sniffing Source: Credit: William Brawley

Published 21 March 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 24 March 2016 at 1:12pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Autumn has begun in Australia and with the cooler seasons the national flu vaccination program soon begins.More of us are getting a flu shot.The Australian Influenza Surveillance Report shows a 4 per cent rise in the number of people vaccinated last year.While flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, there are considerations worth knowing. Feature by Olga Klepova

