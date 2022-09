مصرع 94 مهاجراً في حادثة غرق مركب قبالة الشواطئ السورية

epa10203348 Mother (C) of Palestinian Rawad Sayyid, who died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Syria, weeps during his funeral at Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 September 2022. More than 80 people have died after a boat, carrying people of several nationalities heading for Cyprus from Al Minieh area in Tripoli, sank on 22 September offshore Syria, according to Director General of Syrian Ports, Samer Qabrousli. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Source: EPA / WAEL HAMZEH/EPA