توجيه تهمة الاغتصاب الى نجم المغرب وسان جرمان أشرف حكيمي

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2022 Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi warms up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Morrocco and Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde. - Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is charged with rape, prosecutors told AFP on March 3, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP) Source: AFP / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP