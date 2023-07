تقرير صادم يكشف حقائق مرعبة عن قطاع السكن في أستراليا

Luke (34) who has been on the streets for over two years sits in his tent in the tent city in Pioneer Park in Fremantle, Friday, January 22, 2021. Dozens of tents have been set up at the camp since the Christmas period located opposite the office of Communities Minister Simone McGurk and is now home to about 100 people. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE