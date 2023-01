القبض على رجلين سرقا سيارة في ملبورن بداخلها طفل عمره سنتان

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. California's high court on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, ruled that prison inmates cannot legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana behind bars under the state's 2016 law allowing recreational pot. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Source: AP / Rich Pedroncelli/AP