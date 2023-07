أين اختفى وزير خارجية الصين؟

FILE - Then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint news conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic following their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Feb. 26, 2020. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country’s senior diplomat, former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang, will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, July 11. (Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Roman Pilipey/AP