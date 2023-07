كشف لغز اختفاء وزير الخارجية الصيني مع الإعلان عن إعفائه من منصبه

FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on April 14, 2023. China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. In an announcement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.((Suo Takekuma/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Suo Takekuma/AP